A Sandy man has been charged with elder abuse for allegedly leaving his 73-year-old mother lying on the floor for three days her own urine and feces.
Anthony Leichtle also took out a loan in his mother’s name and violated a 2011 protective order by being in contact with her.
Leichtle, 48, who made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Friday, is charged with second-degree felony aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult, third-degree felony exploitation of a vulnerable adult and class A misdemeanor violation of a protective order.
Charges state that the woman was released from a rehabilitation facility on March 4 and was returned to her home, where Leichtle was living and was her caretaker.
Three days later, a nurse came to the home and found the woman lying on the floor.
Leichtle told the nurse he had given his mother a pillow and a blanket because he was unable to get her up off the floor, charges state. He added that he was unable to take take of his mother because she was too sick.
He then gave the nurse his mother’s medical information, told her to “figure out” what to do and left the room, charges state.
The elderly woman was taken to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with skin ulcers, a urinary tract infection and a kidney injury requiring IV fluids, charges state. The woman is now unable to walk or get out of bed, charges add.
The elderly woman told police that during the three days that she was on the floor, she did not remember eating or using the bathroom.
Police later discovered that in January, Leichtle took out a $299.71 loan in his mother’s name at an interest rate of 469.29 percent, requiring 12 payments of $118.91, for a total of $1,546.23, charges state.
Officers learned that Leichtle made one $25 payment before telling the loan business that his mother had been placed in a permanent care facility and refused to make further payments, charges state.
Leichtle’s mother did not about or authorize the loan, according to charges, which say Leichtle had secured power of attorney on behalf of his mother, despite the protective order.
Leichtle is being held at the Salt Lake County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
His next court appearance is a Sept. 7 scheduling hearing.
