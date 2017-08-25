Look for a toasty northern Wasatch Front and sizzling temperatures in southern Utah’s redrocks and high deserts through this weekend, all under mostly clear, sunny and rainless skies.
Saturday will bring highs in the mid-90s to the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, mirroring Friday’s forecast. Sunday will see the mercury climb close to triple-digits, a trend expected to continue into early next week.
In Utah’s Dixie, those conditions will seem mild by comparison. St. George, Zion National Park and environs expect highs around 104 Saturday, 5-7 degrees higher than Friday’s forecast. Sunday will see thermometers soar to 106 as the sun beats down on the region from all-but-cloudless horizons.
Ozone and particulate pollution levels will remain “moderate” in Salt Lake, Davis, Utah, Weber, Box Elder and Tooele counties through Saturday. The Utah Division of Air Quality says the remainder of the state will be “green,” or healthy this weekend.
It won’t be a great weekend for allergy sufferers. The Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website reported grass and chenopods at “very high,” mold “high” and ragweed “moderate” on its pollen index as of Friday.