A Salt Lake City woman, reported as missing for the past week, has been found safe — but police are mum about where.
Frankly, says SLCPD Detective Greg Wilking, 36-year-old Manal Amanoael Hanna just wants to be left alone.
“This turned out to be a big waste of our time,” he said Friday. “She contacted us to tell us that she’s fine, but plans to stay on vacation for a while.”
Hanna told police that it’s true she abandoned her car, found earlier this week in a place police still will only say was somewhere in Salt Lake County.
“She just really wanted to leave,” Wilking said, noting that police had confirmed her well-being and knew here whereabouts.
“All I can say is she’s been located, she’s on vacation, and she doesn’t want to let anyone else know where she is,” he said. “It all turned out to be a giant ‘nothing,’ she just wanted to get away for a little bit.”
Hanna’s family last saw her on Aug. 18, after she left her Salt Lake City home to pay a bill. Her family reported her missing the next morning.
“It seems weird,” Wilking acknowledged, saying detectives found no evidence that she had felt threatened. “This is just someone really wanting to get away.”