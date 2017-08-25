The FBI announced Friday that it is investigating a homicide after finding a woman’s body near Whiterocks in eastern Utah.
The body was discovered Wednesday “under suspicious circumstances” on a road in Duchesne County, just over the county line and northwest of Whiterocks, according to an FBI news release.
The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs are investigating the death as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office (435-738-0196), FBI (435-789-2112) or BIA (dispatch: 435-722-2012, anonymous tipline: 435-725-2611).
Additional information is being withheld at this time, the news release said, pending the investigation.