FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Canyon County Sheriff's office shows suspect Gerald "Mike" Bullinger, formerly of Ogden, Utah, who is considered a person of interest in the murder of three women discovered in June 2017, at a rural farmhouse in Caldwell, Idaho. Deputies with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office said Friday, July 21, 2017, that Bullinger may have been seen near near eastern Idaho's Swan Valley. They've searched the area but so far have not located him. (Canyon County Sheriff via AP, File)