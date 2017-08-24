A small plane that crashed in West Jordan on Thursday afternoon took out power lines and left hundreds of people without power, but the pilot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The twin-engine plane had taken off from South Valley Regional Airport and crashed during takeoff at 2:10 p.m., according to airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer.
As the plane went down just south of the airport, near 8600 South and 4000 West, it hit a power line, which sparked a grass fire, Volmer said.
The 26-year-old male pilot was taken to Intermountain Healthcare with a head injury that is not life-threatening, she said.
The fire has since been extinguished by the West Jordan Fire Department, Volmer said. Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.
According to Tiffany Erickson, a spokeswoman for Rocky Mountain Power, more than 400 customers were without power at about 2:30 p.m. because the plane ”tore some lines down.”
The outages occurred in West Jordan between 8500 South and 9000 South and between 4000 West and 4150 West, Erickson said.
A Rocky Mountain Power crew restored power to all except 41 customers just after 3:20 p.m., Erickson said. Power was expected to be restored to the remaining customers by 11 p.m., she said.
The nature of any injuries in the crash was not immediately known.
