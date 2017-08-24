A car belonging to a missing woman was found in Salt Lake County, police announced Thursday.
Manal Amanoael Hanna’s car was found under “suspicious circumstances,” according to Salt Lake City police Sgt. Brandon Shear. He said the woman‘s car was found in the last couple of days, but declined to say what was suspicious about it.
Hanna’s family last saw her on Aug. 18, after she left her Salt Lake City home to pay a bill. Her family reported her missing the next morning.
Hanna is 36 years old, 5-foot-1 and 126 pounds. She has blond hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Hanna’s disappearance or location can call 801-799-3000.