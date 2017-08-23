Police and prosecutors say a Davis County woman sickened her husband by poisoning him with eyedrops.
The 33-year-old woman was charged earlier this month in 2nd District Court with a class A misdemeanor count of surreptitious administration of certain substances.
Her husband reportedly had headaches, nausea, blurred vision and bloody diarrhea, according to charging documents. After losing 40 pounds, he searched his home in West Point for what could be causing his sickness and found a “black cloth bag containing many empty eyedrop bottles with their tops removed,” court documents state.
Police found 21 empty eyedrop bottles, as well as six unopened boxes of eyedrops, documents state. The eyedrops contained tetrahydrozoline.
The man searched online and found that the symptoms for ingesting eyedrops matched his own, charging documents state. When he confronted his wife, she said, “It wasn‘t just for you. It was for someone else, too,” according to charging documents.
The couple has two children, according to a warrant, and the man said he was concerned that they, too, had been poisoned. The children’s behavior had changed over a short period of time, the warrant states — they were more irritable and less consolable than in the past.
The woman is scheduled to appear in front of a judge on Oct. 30.