The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Wednesday, due to scattered thunderstorms expected in eastern Utah.
The storms are expected to develop over the mountains with some cells moving over adjacent valleys during late afternoon and into the evening.
Meteorologists predict heavy rain, lightning and outflow winds up to 40 mph, according to the NWS. The scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue Thursday, and taper off through Tuesday.
Highs in Salt Lake City are expected to climb to 85 degrees Wednesday, while lows overnight will drop to about 63. The area is expected to experience isolated thunderstorms and rain showers with the chances of precipitation dropping as the day goes on.
St. George is expected to have highs of 98 degrees with lows overnight dropping to 67. The area’s forecast doesn’t include triple digits until Friday, when the high is expected to hit 100 degrees.
Air quality in Utah is rated yellow, or moderate, for Salt Lake, Davis and Utah counties on Wednesday. The rest of the state’s air is rated green, or good according to the Utah Division of Air Quality.