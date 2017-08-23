A two-day evidence hearing began Wednesday morning for a Utah teen charged with murder after he allegedly filmed the suicide of a girl found hanged in Payson Canyon.
Tyerell Przybycien, 18, is charged in 4th District Court with first-degree felony murder and misdemeanor abuse or desecration of a dead human body for failing to report the body.
Prosecutors are expected to present evidence and testimony over two days and a judge will then decide whether there is probable cause for the case to move forward to trial.
Utah County sheriff’s officials have said the 16-year-old Spanish Fork girl was found dead by turkey hunters on May 6 near Maple Lake. She was hanging by a noose tied to a tree.
A receipt found nearby with Przybycien’s name on it showed the recent purchase of rope and other items, according to officials. A handwritten suicide note referred to a video on the girl’s phone to “answer questions about what happened.”
The video, allegedly shot by Przybycien, showed the girl alive with the noose, before falling off a rock and piece of wood and going unconscious, officials said.
“At no point did the defendant offer assistance to save [the girl’s] life or render aid but rather he can be heard commenting that her body should be depleted from any oxygen,” charging documents state.
Weeks before the girl’s death, prosecutors allege Przybycien texted a friend and said he wanted to help kill the girl, saying “Its like getting away with murder!” He texted again after the girl’s death saying, “I helped her do it too and I feel so guilty,” charging documents say.
Przybycien also allegedly told investigators that he helped the girl tie the noose and researched how to tie a noose a month earlier when the girl told him she was suicidal, according to charging documents.
People who have suicidal thoughts can call 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or visit the Utah Suicide Prevention Coalition’s website for help. A smartphone application called SafeUT also allows users to chat or call a crisis counselor, and submit tips.