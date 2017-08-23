A cyclist was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital with head trauma Tuesday after a pickup truck veered into a Park City bike lane, police said.
The male driver of the truck experienced an ”unexpected medical episode” while heading south near 1685 Bonanza Drive, Park City police Capt. Phil Kirk wrote in a statement.
The pickup struck the cyclist, then crashed into a tree, Kirk said.
The cyclist was taken by air ambulance to Salt Lake City, while the driver was transported to Park City Hospital for treatment.
Additional identifying information about the driver and cyclist, or more details about their condition, was not immediately released by police Tuesday evening.