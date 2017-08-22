Police have issued a missing and endangered person alert for a 79-year-old West Jordan man.
Oscar De Leon, who suffers from arthritis and memory loss, was last seen walking near his home on Sunday, West Jordan police Detective J.C. Holt reported Tuesday.
The 4-foot-9, gray-haired, brown-eyed, 135-pound man was using a black cane and wearing a gray T-shirt with a logo, gray dress pants and black shoes. He also carried a black bag.
De Leon stands and walks hunched over, police add.
Anyone with information about De Leon is asked to call WJPD at 801-840-4000.