The eclipse is over. Once again, the sun-eating dragon of ancient lore was foiled, and the more contemporary predictions of the End of Days fell as flat as those latter-day seers prophet bona fides.
Maybe it was all that earthly noise-making that put the cosmic winged serpent to flight, or heaven’s mercy — or the moon finally just got out of the way of Old Sol’s rays. Whatever, it was Little Orphan Annie who proved the prophet, lyric and true.
Like the young lady said, the sun did come out today, and it will tomorrow. Wednesday’s high temperatures will flirt with 90 degrees under partly cloudy skies along the Wasatch Front, a couple degrees cooler than Tuesday’s forecast, which also included isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms and showers.
The Salt Lake and Tooele valleys look for highs in the low-90s under mostly clear skies on Thursday.
Southern Utahns began Tuesday with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms but nonetheless had mid-90s in their forecast. Wednesday will be clear and hotter, with the mercury rising into the upper-90s; Thursday will repeat that forecast.
And for the first time in a long time, the Utah Division of Air Quality has some good news about the state’s ozone and particulate pollution levels: As of Wednesday the entirety of Utah will be “green,” or with healthy air quality.
The Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website does rate mold and chenopods as “high” on its pollen index, but no other allergens were elevated as of Tuesday.