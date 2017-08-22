A Centerville couple died Monday in a boating crash in Idaho.
Neal Jenkins, 68, and his wife, Elaine Jenkins, 65, were boating with 65-year-old Mike Kingston, of Idaho Falls, at Blacktail Park on the Ririe Reservoir.
All three were ejected from the speedboat during a turn at 3:12 p.m., according to a news release from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.
After being ejected, the three were ”struck by the boat as it turned in circles around them,” the release said.
Nearby boaters initially tried to save the victims, but Elaine Jenkins was declared dead when police arrived at the scene. Neal Jenkins and Kingston were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where Neal Jenkins was declared dead later that day. Kingston is being treated at the hospital.
Police believe the couple was in the area for the weekend to see the solar eclipse, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell said.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.