An gun-toting man intent on holding up a downtown Salt Lake City drug treatment clinic was disarmed and fled, only to be arrested in Bountiful.
Salt Lake City detectives say the 46-year-old California man went to the Tranquility Place clinic, 160 E. 800 South, about 10:40 a.m. Monday to obtain methadone, It’s used to treat heroin addicts. Police say the man became angry when he was denied the drug.
Clinic employees told him to leave, but instead he displayed a handgun in his waistband, and then pulled the weapon when another client tried to assist in escorting him out of the facility, according to police.
An employee successfully took the gun from the suspect during the struggle, and the man then ran from the scene.
Police tracked him to a residence in Bountiful, where local police contacted and arrested him.
The suspect was returned to SLCPD custody and booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicious of felony aggravated assault and robbery. He remained behind bars Tuesday; bail had not been set.