Staff Sgt. Aaron Butler will be buried Saturday in his hometown of Monticello, his family announced Monday.
Butler, a soldier in Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group of the Utah National Guard, died in action Wednesday in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. He was 27.
The family said Butler’s body will arrive in Monticello on Thursday with a procession.
The family also plans to issue a statement later tonight on President Trump’s new plans for Afghanistan. The statement will be issued after Trump’s primetime speech.
The Salt Lake Tribune will update this story.