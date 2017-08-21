Unified Police on Monday were hunting for at least two suspects in a weekend drive-by shooting in Magna that killed one teen boy and hospitalized another.
UPD Detective Ken Hansen said two 17-year-old boys were “hanging out in the front yard” at 8037 W. 3380 West about 10:45 p.m. Saturday when a white car drove by and gunfire erupted.
Investigators believe two people from inside the car — believed to be either a four-door Kia or Volkswagen Jetta — fired before speeding from the scene.
Both boys were hit, one fatally. The second boy was reported in good condition after treatment for a leg wound.
The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of extended family.
Anyone with information on the shooting or suspects is asked to call UPD at 801-743-7000.