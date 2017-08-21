A SWAT team and Unified Police officers surrounded a Millcreek home Monday morning, trying to negotiate the surrender of an armed man reported to be suicidal.
UPD Lt. Brian Lohrke reported the incident about 7:30 a.m. at a residence in southeastern Salt Lake County, 3368 Crestwood Drive.
Police said a 59-year-old man allegedly had argued with and assaulted his wife, threatening her with a handgun. She fled and called for help.
Police attempted to contact him but backed off when he allegedly threatened officers and himself.
UPD asked the public to avoid the area.
The Tribune will update this story as it develops.
