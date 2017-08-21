Cedar City’s top cop has earned the Crisis Intervention Team Program’s Police Chief of the Year Award for 2017.
Chief Darin Adams received the honor during CIT’s conference last week in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Adams was recognized for his “progressive and forward-thinking approach” to law enforcement in his Iron County community, as well as his dedication to helping — along with the Iron County Attorney’s Office — establish the city’s first Mental Health Treatment Court.
That program aims to people with mental illness stay out of jail and in treatment.
“He has been an excellent community partner, working with key stakeholders to improve the lives of mental health consumers and individuals experiencing crisis,” CIT officials noted.
Adams has served as a CIT regional coordinator for Utah’s southern region since the program’s inception in 2009.