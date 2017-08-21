A 46-year-old man riding a dirt bike was killed Saturday night when he collided with an ATV in South Eden Canyon in Rich County.
The man was identified by the Rich County Sheriff’s Office as Brad Williams, of Box Elder County.
A sheriff’s news release said some of the people who were part of a large family outing were out on the trails and others in the group went looking for them when it started to get dark. About 8:35 p.m., two of the searchers were traveling on a trail in a side-by-side ATV when Williams rode toward them and the two vehicles hit head-on, according to the release.
Williams was killed in the crash and the two people in the side-by-side were injured, the news release said.
The injured pair — a 37-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, also from Box Elder County — were taken to a Logan hospital. No details were released Sunday about their condition.
The crash is under investigation by Utah State Parks and the Rich County Sheriff’s Office.