Searchers found the body of an elderly man from Vernal who was reported missing after he didn’t return from a two-week camping trip, police reported Saturday.
Joseph Weyerman, 81, fell 300 feet while rappelling down a cliff near Reader Lakes, according to a news release from Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office. Weyerman had been camping near Chepeta Lake in the High Uintas when he went missing, the release stated.
Because of steep, rugged terrain, crews were unable to recover the body Saturday night and scheduled the retrieval for Sunday, the release stated.
Tucker said Weyerman had last communicated with his family Monday, two days before he was scheduled to return home. When he didn’t show by late Thursday, family members called police, Tucker said.
“The sheriff would like to thank everyone who helped with the search and those who will now work to recover Mr. Weyerman‘s body,” said Duchesne County sheriff’s Lt. Jeremy Curry in Saturday night’s news release. ”He also extends his sincere condolences to Mr. Weyerman’s family and friends.”