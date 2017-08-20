Don’t look down.

Or maybe do. Definitely look around.

If the view from the ground was any indication, Park City firefighters on Sunday got quite the perspective during a high mountain rescue training exercise using a tower crane from Jacobsen Construction Co. at the One Empire Pass development at Deer Valley.

Starting at 9 a.m., firefighters took turns performing simulated rescues in which crews had to save a crane operator from the top of the high tower machine and lower that person safely to the bottom.

The drills gave firefighters a chance to improve their skills and Jacobsen an opportunity to give back to the community, according to a release from Jacobsen, which sponsored the event.

