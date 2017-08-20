One male youth died and another was injured late Saturday night in a drive-by shooting in Kearns, police report.
At 10:45 p.m. Saturday, someone driving a white sedan fired multiple shots at two 17-year-old males standing in the front yard of 8037 W. 3380 West in Kearns, according to a news release from Ken Hansen of the Unified Police Department.
Both were hit, fatally wounding the young man who lived there and injuring a second victim, who is in fair condition at a local hospital.
Police believe the vehicle is a four-door, white Jetta or Kia, and request that anyone with information about the car or the suspect’s identity call UPD at 801-743-7000.