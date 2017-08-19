A 69-year-old woman was seriously injured on State Route 89 on Friday when she crashed into a garbage truck that rolled through a stop sign, police said.
The woman was southbound on the highway near the town of Sterling in Sanpete County at about 12:30 p.m. when the crash occurred. Utah Highway Patrol officials said the garbage truck, driven by a 50-year-old man, was eastbound on Gunnison Reservoir Road and failed to stop before entering the highway.
The woman’s Cadillac collided with the truck behind its rear axle, causing extensive damage. She suffered major injuries and was in poor condition later Friday at Utah Valley Hospital, but was expected to survive, officials said.
UHP reported charges are pending against the garbage truck driver.