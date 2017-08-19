Police are searching for an elderly man from Vernal who was reported missing after he didn’t return from a two-week camping trip.
Joseph Weyerman, who had been camping near Chepeta Lake in the High Uintas, last communicated with his family Monday, according to Duchesne County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Travis Tucker in a news release.
Weyerman was scheduled to return home Wednesday night, and family members reported him missing late Thursday, Tucker said. On Friday, search crews on foot and horseback were joined by a helicopter as they looked for Weyerman.
“We covered all the trails in the area,” Tucker said. “We know where his vehicle is parked and have found his camp, but it doesn’t look like it’s been used for a few days.”
The search will resume Saturday, the news release said, and is not requesting the assistance of volunteers at this time.
“We definitely have a good amount of people,” Tucker said. “We will ask for help when the time is right and before our resources are depleted.”
Weyerman, who is in his late 70s or early 80s, is described as 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and a cowboy hat. Authorities believe he is equipped with a backpack, sleeping bag and some food, Tucker said.
Anyone with information should call Central Dispatch at 435-738-2424.