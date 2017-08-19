Police searching the home of a Draper man last month discovered a hidden room under a stairway that contained chemicals and other parts used to make explosives, according to charging documents filed Friday.
The court documents show police searched the 39-year-old’s residence — located at 15138 South Holly Grove Court, an upscale subdivision in south Draper — on July 31, looking for stolen firearms, evidence of drug distribution and possession of explosives. Officers found several people at the home, including two minors, ages 6 and 15.
With the help of a drug-sniffing dog, they found drugs and paraphernalia including methamphetamine and marijuana in several areas of the home, the documents state.
Then, an officer found the “hidden room under the stairs in the basement.” Inside, a detective wrote in a probable cause statement, the officer saw two “large bags” containing powdered chemicals and wires. A hazmat team responded.
Investigators found the powder to be explosive materials “deconstructed from commercial grade fireworks and other energetic material that are precursors to explosives,” according to the charges. A grenade also was found.
The substances were detonated in the man’s yard.
The man faces four charges related to the search. They include possession of explosive parts, endangerment of a child and possession of a controlled substance, all third-degree felonies. He also faces a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge.