The Tooele County Sheriff’s office on Friday released the identity of a man killed in a head-on crash at the Bonneville Salt Flats Speedway earlier this week.
Sheriff’s Lt. Ron Johnson said that 65-year-old Christopher Clay, of Rohnert Park, Calif., was a passenger in a 1987 Ford pickup truck that collided with a minivan on Wednesday.
Clay was pronounced dead shortly after the crash, which occurred on an access road to the area where speed trials are conducted.
Five other people — four men and a woman, ranging in age from 48 to 77 — sustained serious injuries, but were recovering after surgery and other treatment, Johnson said. The five who were injured also are from California, according to Johnson.
Those involved in the crash all were members of support crews for racers, police said earlier.
Clay reportedly was one of four people in the pickup truck. The other two injured were in the minivan.