(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Highway patrol investigate the scene of a deadly crash at Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats along the sidelines of Speed Week following a head-on collision between two vehicles carrying support crew traveling between the pits and the entrance to the salt along the access road on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. One person was killed and five injured, all of whom were said to be members of support crews for racing drivers.