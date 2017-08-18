Hot, dry conditions will rule the Wasatch Front this weekend, while southern Utah will see cloud cover building ahead of Sunday night thunderstorms and rain showers.
That moisture due for the redrocks and high deserts of Utah’s Dixie is riding in on an upper low pressure system out of the Pacific Ocean and Southern California, according to the National Weather Service.
But that wetter weather trend will, for the next few days anyway, skip northern Utah. The Salt Lake and Tooele valleys will see high temperatures in the mid-90s under sunny to partly cloudy skies on Saturday, a couple degrees warmer than Friday’s forecast. Sunday brings highs in the low-90s.
As for southern Utah, triple digits will rule the St. George and Zion National Park areas on Saturday, mirroring Friday’s forecast. Sunday, with storm clouds easing into the region, will see highs in the upper-90s.
The Utah Division of Air Quality had good news for Carbon County, which earned a “green,” or healthy grade heading into the weekend — but conditions were “yellow,” or moderate for ozone and particulate pollution for the rest of the state.
The Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website listed mold and chenopods as “high” on its pollen index as of Friday. Other allergens were “low,” or did not register.