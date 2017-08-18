1 of 14 View Caption

(Courtesy | Emery County Sheriff) A Salt Lake County woman is recovering after being wedged in and suspended for nearly 12... (Courtesy | Emery County Sheriff) A Salt Lake County woman is recovering after being wedged in and suspended for nearly 12... (Courtesy | Emery County Sheriff) A Salt Lake County woman is recovering after being wedged in and suspended for nearly 12... (Courtesy | Emery County Sheriff) A Salt Lake County woman is recovering after being wedged in and suspended for nearly 12... (Courtesy | Emery County Sheriff) A Salt Lake County woman is recovering after being wedged in and suspended for nearly 12... (Courtesy | Emery County Sheriff) A Salt Lake County woman is recovering after being wedged in and suspended for nearly 12... (Courtesy | Emery County Sheriff) A Salt Lake County woman is recovering after being wedged in and suspended for nearly 12... (Courtesy | Emery County Sheriff) A Salt Lake County woman is recovering after being wedged in and suspended for nearly 12... (Courtesy | Emery County Sheriff) A Salt Lake County woman is recovering after being wedged in and suspended for nearly 12... (Courtesy | Emery County Sheriff) A Salt Lake County woman is recovering after being wedged in and suspended for nearly 12... (Courtesy | Emery County Sheriff) A Salt Lake County woman is recovering after being wedged in and suspended for nearly 12... (Courtesy | Emery County Sheriff) A Salt Lake County woman is recovering after being wedged in and suspended for nearly 12... (Courtesy | Emery County Sheriff) A Salt Lake County woman is recovering after being wedged in and suspended for nearly 12... (Courtesy | Emery County Sheriff) A Salt Lake County woman is recovering after being wedged in and suspended for nearly 12...