Frail and in failing health, LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson will celebrate his 90th birthday Monday with a “quiet family affair” in Salt Lake City.
Monson’s daughter, Ann M. Dibb, stated that family members will gather for a low-key party, including lemon cake and ice cream.
The “prophet, seer and revelator” of the 16 million-member Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also urged fellow Mormons to mark his birthday by reaching out to those in need.
“Extend kindness and service to others,” Dibb said. “If you feel something would be kind, do it. It’s one of the ways my father would find joy is in serving others.”
Monson has spent most his life in service to his faith, having been a bishop, member of a stake presidency and a mission president before being ordained as an apostle in 1963 at age 36.
His 54 years as an LDS general authority make him one of the longest-serving Mormon officials in the history of the Utah-based faith.
He was elevated to the presidency in February 2008, succeeding President Gordon B. Hinckley. Before that, he had been a counselor in the governing First Presidency under three previous church leaders over a span of 22 years.
In May, the church confirmed that, due to his declining health, Monson was giving up oversight of the faith’s daily operations. His appearances and sermons at twice-yearly General Conferences also have declined in recent years.
Citing “limitations incident to his age,” the church said Monson no longer went to his office or attended leadership meetings on a regular basis. Instead, he “communicates and confers with his counselors on matters as needed.”
In this week’s news release, those counselors extended birthday wishes to their leader.
“His faith and his concern for all of Heavenly Father’s children havebrought joy and peace to people across the world,” first counselor Henry B. Eyring said. “He is the Lord’sprophet, and he is our great example of a faithful disciple of JesusChrist. I am blessed to serve under his inspired leadership.”
Second counselor Dieter F. Uchtdorf called Monson a “wonder man.”
“We have been blessed by your humor and wit, memorable stories, and inspired counsel and messages,” he said. “Your example of goodness and faith have led us through the decades and will be a guiding star for many years to come.”
In a brief talk to the all-male LDS priesthood at April’s General Conference, Monson urged Mormons to be “kind, loving and charitable.”
“As we do so,” he said, ”we will be in a better position to call down the powers ofheaven for ourselves, for our families and for our fellow travelers inthis sometimes difficult journey back to our heavenly home.”