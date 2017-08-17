Northern Utah’s temperatures will once more climb well into the 90s heading into the weekend as a warm, dry air settles over the region.
Under sunny skies, Friday will see highs in the low-90s, up a few degrees from Thursday; Saturday promises the mid-90s, though some cloud cover was expected to build over the Wasatch Front.
Head south to the redrocks and high deserts of Utah’s Dixie and you will bake under clear, sunny skies and temperatures hovering around 100 degrees on Friday. That is a few degrees hotter than Thursday’s forecast; Saturday, again clear and bright, will bring temperatures of 101 or higher.
Patience. As musician/writer Henry Rollins observed, “August, the summer’s last messenger of misery, is a hollow actor.”
Indeed, this calendrical, meteorological thespian and namesake of a Roman emperor will soon enough give way to mellower, cooler autumn — a mere five weeks from now.
Hotter weather is no friend to air quality along the Wasatch Range’s urban valleys. Salt Lake, Davis, Weber and Tooele are deemed “orange,” or unhealthy for the elderly, young children and those with heart and lung ailments due to elevated ozone and particulate pollution, the Utah Division of Air Quality reports.
The rest of the state —with the exceptions of Carbon and Uintah counties at “green,” or healthy — rates “yellow,” or moderate heading into the weekend.
Mold and chenopods were “high” on the Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website as of Thursday. Other allergens were either “low,” or did not register on the organization’s pollen index.