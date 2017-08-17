Police and firefighters briefly evacuated 30 residents in 10 homes after a car plowed into a house early Thursday morning, causing a natural gas leak.
Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke said a 63-year-old woman, who had been reported earlier to be driving erratically, careened through a fence and crashed her car into a residence at 8381 W. 2910 South about 4:30 a.m.
That home, and neighboring houses were evacuated as utility crews arrived to make repairs. Residents were allowed to return about 6:30 a.m., though a stretch of 2910 South remained closed into late Thursday morning.
UPD reported that the woman had stated she was trying to elude someone following her, but officers had found no evidence to support her claims.
Lohrke said the driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment, and a mental health evaluation.