(AP file photo) Backers of legalizing medical marijuana in Utah, at a 2016 rally on Capitol Hill. Supporters of a medical-marijuana initiative began gathering signatures on Thursday in hopes of landing the measure on Utah’s 2018 statewide ballot. Davis Cromar, center, holds his son Holden, 10, who suffers from epilepsy, while standing with other patients, caregivers and supporters during the Utah Patients Coalition news conference Monday, June 26, 2017, in Salt Lake City. A group of activists and Utah residents with chronic conditions has launched a ballot initiative to ask voters next year to pass a broad medical marijuana law.