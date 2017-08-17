The 65-year-old man who died after a pickup truck collided with a minivan at the Bonneville Speedway on Wednesday was from California, police confirmed Thursday.
The other five people — four males and a female, whose ages range from 48 to 77 — also are from California, according to Tooele County sheriff’s Lt. Ron Johnson, and have not yet been identified.
Track officials reported that the people involved in the crash were members of support crews for racers. As of Thursday evening, the Southern California Timing Association (SCTA) had not identified which teams the people were affiliated with.
The collision happened on the salt flats, north of the racetrack in an expansive area of the salt flats that was being used to travel between the entrance and the pit. The pickup truck veered into the path of the minivan, according to Johnson.
The man who died had been among four people in the pickup truck, according to Pat McDowell, SCTA president and race director. The other two injured were in the minivan.