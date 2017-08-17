An early Thursday morning fire forced evacuation of about 30 residents of a downtown Salt Lake City apartment complex. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the 1:35 a.m. fire at 79 N. A Street was still under investigation, but Salt Lake City Fire Department investigators believe it began in a basement storage area below a ground-level apartment.
The flames then spread into the unit, which was occupied by a couple and their infant. The family was evacuated safely, SLCFD reported.
Due to the potential for further spread of the blaze, firefighters called a second alarm. That brought additional crews — 21 personnel in all — to douse the flames and evacuate renters from the complex’s south section.
Most of those residents were allowed to return to their homes, but the one unit initially burned was deemed uninhabitable.
The Utah Red Cross was assisting residents with any food, shelter and clothing needs.
A dollar estimate for losses incurred was pending.