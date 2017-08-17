A man and woman were upgraded to serious condition on Thursday, the day after they collided with a car in Sandy.
Sandy police Lt. Dean Carriger said the motorcycle’s 46-year-old male driver and his adult female passenger had initially been in critical condition following the 8 p.m. Wednesday crash in the intersection of Little Cottonwood Road and Wasatch Boulevard.
The accident occurred when a Honda Civic made a left-hand turn from Little Cottonwood Road to head southbound on Wasatch Boulevard, into the path of the eastbound motorcycle.
The bike collided with the Honda, ejecting both the driver and passenger. Both were wearing helmets at the time, Carriger said.
The 24-year-old male driver of the Honda was uninjured; his 19-year-old female passenger was treated for minor injuries.
Carriger said there were no indications of drugs or alcohol being factors, though police continued to investigate the cause of the accident.