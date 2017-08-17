Mount Pleasant • Police say a 10-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the head while at a central Utah home with an 11-year-old.
Mount Pleasant police said officers were called to the home Wednesday and found the two children there.
The wounded boy was taken to a local hospital and later was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.
Authorities refused to immediately release additional details about the child’s condition or what led to the shooting.
Mount Pleasant Police Chief Jim R. Wilberg did not immediately return a message seeking more information.