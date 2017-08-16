Police on Wednesday were investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a West Valley City street overnight as an apparent hit-and-run, auto-pedestrian incident.
Public safety dispatchers received a 911 call from a female driver at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday reporting that an unconscious black man in his 20s was lying in an eastbound lane of 3100 South at 1907 West.
West Valley City police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said the woman attempted cardio-pulmonary resuscitation until paramedics arrived. However, the man, who sustained severe, traumatic injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“We do not know the identity of the victim. He was not carrying any identification,” Vainuku said. “It appears that he was hit by a vehicle.”
Investigators were on the scene looking for evidence at the scene Wednesday morning and canvassing the area “to find out if anyone heard or saw something,” she added.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call WVCPD at 801-840-4000.