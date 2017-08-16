A member of the Utah National Guard was killed and seven others were injured Wednesday during a mission in Eastern Afghanistan, officials said.
The members were working with Afghan Forces on a mission to fight extremist groups, including the Islamic State of Iraq, a Utah National Guard news release said.
“My heart aches for the loss and sacrifice of our members and their families,” Maj. Gen. Jefferson Burton, adjutant general of the Utah National Guard, said in a news release. “I know that what we do is dangerous and important work for our country’s defense, but this realization does little to console me during times of loss such as this.”
The wounded personnel were evacuated for treatment. Next-of-kin notifications are underway, and no identification had been released Wednesday evening.
