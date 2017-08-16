The Wasatch Front will see warmer and drier conditions prevail as the weekend approaches, with triple-digit temperatures returning to the south.
Thursday will bring highs around 90 degrees to the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, up a few degrees from Wednesday’s forecast. Sunny, mostly clear skies will prevail.
Friday promises temperatures for northern Utah in the low-90s, again under clearing horizons.
Southern Utahns will see temperatures flirt with 100 degrees on Thursday, up about 5 degrees from Wednesday, and top triple digits on Friday.
Mostly clear, sunny skies will rule Utah’s Dixie heading into the weekend.
The Utah Division of Air Quality reported that only Carbon, Duchesne and Uintah counties earned “green,” or healthy grades; the rest of the state will be “yellow,” or moderate for ozone and particulate pollution levels as the weekend arrives.
The Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website listed mold and chenopods as “high” and grass “moderate” on its pollen index as of Thursday.