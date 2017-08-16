Reports of a suspected explosive device scrambled the Utah County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad to the Pony Express Parkway in Eagle Mountain late Wednesday morning.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the item, a tube with a large taped cap, was spotted in or near the median of the arterial, which was closed down about 9:30 a.m. in both directions between Porter’s Crossing and the Smith Ranch Road.
Cannon advised motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area until law enforcement determines it is safe.
