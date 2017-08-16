Police have arrested a man who allegedly broke into a west Salt Lake City home and shot a woman before stealing and fleeing with several of her items.
Officers responding to a 911 call found the woman inside the home in the 700 West block of 200 North at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday. They administered first aid until paramedics arrived and transported her to the hospital, where she remained in serious condition with a gunshot wound Wednesday to the upper leg, Salt Lake City police Detective Richard Chipping said.
Officers located the suspect, a 31-year-old Cuban national, a short time later. He allegedly admitted to investigators, after waiving his right to remain silent, that he had entered the residence with a stolen firearm and stolen property.
Chipping said that the suspect, whose immigration status was not immediately released, was the subject of five misdemeanor warrants ranging from drug and traffic violations to failure to appear in court.
The suspect was booked into the Salt Lake County jail on felony aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm by a restricted person and theft, as well as numerous misdemeanor possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and driving on a denied license.
He remained behind bars on Wednesday. Bail had not yet been set.
