A 46-year-old woman was inside her room when a stranger entered, shot her one time and stole items before fleeing. Officers arrived at the scene and administered first aid until fire personnel arrived. Other responding officers located the suspect near 800 West North Temple Street. The suspect, Luis Guerra-Perez, 31, was taken into custody without incident and the firearm was recovered. Officers booked Luis into jail for aggravated burglary and theft.