Six people suffered suspected serious to critical injuries in an accident at or near the Bonneville Speedway on Wednesday morning.
Bucky Whitehouse, director of Tooele County Emergency Services, had few details but did say that “some sort of accident” at the raceway had been called in at 8:51 a.m.
He said six people were hurt, but he could not immediately specify the victims’ genders, ages or conditions other than confirming that three medical helicopters had been dispatched to the scene.
The Tribune will update this story as more details develop.