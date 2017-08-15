The wet and cooler weather of the past few days will exit northern Utah on Wednesday, ushering in a spell of drier, hotter conditions through the rest of this week.
The National Weather Service predicted high temperatures on Wednesday will reach the mid-80s along the Wasatch Front, up 5-7 degrees from Tuesday’s forecast. Mostly clear, sunny skies will prevail through Friday in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys, when highs rise into the mid-90s.
Sunshine and blue skies generally will reign in southern Utah as well. After Tuesday’s highs in the low-80s, Wednesday’s forecast was for temperatures in the mid-80s for Utah’s Dixie. Thursday and Friday will bring a return of the low-90s to the state’s redrocks and high deserts.
All of Utah, with the exception of a “green,” of healthy Carbon County, will remain under a “yellow,” or moderate levels for ozone and particulate pollution through the midweek, the Utah Division of Air Quality predicts.
And as it generally has for the past week, mold and chenopods remained “high” on the Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website‘s pollen index. Other allergens were either “low,” or did not register at all.