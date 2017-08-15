A third witness was heading west on 700 North, and wanted to go south on 300 West, which requires drivers to turn right onto northbound 300 West and make a U-turn around the median. He told police he saw a minivan driving north about a block south and thought he had enough time to make the turn, but after he’d begun driving, he saw Miranda’s car swerve out from behind the minivan. The witness accelerated because Miranda’s car was “close.”