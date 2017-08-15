A woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition Tuesday afternoon after being shot inside a Salt Lake City home, authorities said.
Police got a report of shots fired just after 3 p.m. at 757 W. 200 North. As officers responded, they saw the male suspect near 800 West and North Temple, Salt Lake City police Detective Greg Wilking said.
Officers took the man into custody and found that he had a gun with him, Wilking said. He was being questioned early Tuesday evening.
The woman was in serious but stable condition, Wilking said.
It was still unclear what led to the shooting, or whether the woman and suspect had a relationship, he said.