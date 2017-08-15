Crews battling the 856-acre Honeyville Fire in Box Elder County will soon switch from actively fighting the remote, northern Utah blaze to monitoring it for flareups.
Fire Information Officer Mitch Zundel said the human-caused fire, burning in wilderness brush and timber about 25 miles southwest of Logan, was almost 50 percent contained as of Tuesday.
“Gusty down-slope winds tested the fire line last night, but acreage remained unchanged,” Zundel said Wednesday. “Due to the hard work of the firefighters, rainfall and high humidity . . . it is expected the fire status will change to ‘monitored’ at the end of shift today.”
About 40 county, state and U.S. Forest Service firefighters, along with water- and fire-retardant bearing aircraft, have fought the flames since they erupted Sunday afternoon along State Route and then burned into the Cache National Forest.
Zundel said “single tree torching” remained possible within the fire‘s upper elevation areas, but otherwise the blaze appeared to be burning itself out.