A fire that started Sunday afternoon near Honeyville in Box Elder County had burned about 800 acres by the evening.
Forty firefighters from multiple agencies — including Box Elder Fire, the U.S. Forest Service and the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands — were battling the fire, according to Mitch Zundel, Box Elder County economic development director.
The blaze was about 25 percent contained as of Sunday night, Zundel said. No structures were threatened and there had been no evacuations, he said.
Zundel noted that someone had put a drone in the air and said the area around the fire is a no-fly zone. For the safety of the firefighters, he asked members of the public to “keep your drones at home.”
According to UtahFireInfo.gov, the fire was human-caused and has spread rapidly.