A 12-year-old boy was in critical condition Monday after being run over by a car in a West Valley City residential driveway.
Public safety dispatchers reported that the incident occurred 9:13 a.m. at 4251 W. Deno Drive (4385 South).
West Valley City police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said an adult male driver was backing out toward the street “when he realized he had hit something.
“[He] got out of the car and discovered [the] child pinned underneath [his car],” she added.
Passers-by helped free the boy from under the car by jacking it up before firefighter paramedics arrived. He was transported to the hospital, where he was listed as critical.
Vainuku said the victim does not live in the area, but was believed to be with relatives visiting the neighborhood at the time.
The accident remained under investigation.