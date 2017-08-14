After weeks of temperatures flirting with triple-digits, northern Utah is getting a brief break as a late summer cold front moves over the Wasatch Front.
On Tuesday, the region looks for highs pleasantly in the upper-70s to low-80s under partly cloudy skies. That was a few degrees cooler than Monday’s forecast, which included isolated thunderstorms and rain going into the evening hours.
Temperatures in the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys will warm back up a bit, into the upper-80s on Wednesday; Thursday’s highs will once again soar to near 90 degrees.
However, the shift to cooler weather was less dramatic for the redrocks and high deserts of the south. Highs Tuesday will be in the low-90s, a few degrees lower, but return to the mid-90s on Wednesday in Utah’s Dixie.
Only Carbon County was “green,” or healthy for air quality approaching the midweek. All other areas of the state were rated “yellow,” or moderate for ozone and particulate pollution, according to the Utah Division of Air Quality.
Mold and chenopods remained “high” on Monday‘s Intermountain Allergy & Asthma website. Other allergens were either “low,” or did not register.